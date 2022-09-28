Showers today

How about some dry time?
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:16 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. 0-.10″ 40% High 58 (54-60) Wind NW 5-10 G20 mph

A cold front, along with an upper level trough will give us another day of clouds and showers. Showers this evening,

but the chance of showers will be decreasing.

As the front and trough move out, a large body of high pressure moves in. This will give us some sunshine and an

extended dry period from Thursday and into the weekend. Temperatures will be near or below average.

Although we’ll have some clouds, this high will also keep the moisture from Hurricane Ian to our south.

