State Health Commissioner visits university health center amid nurse shortage

VESTAL (WBNG) -- New York State Commissioner of Health Mary Bassett was invited by Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D, 123) to tour the Decker College State of the Art Innovative Simulation and Practice Center on Tuesday.

Commissioner Bassett visited the Health Sciences campus yesterday afternoon, which offers students real-world experiences while in a simulated environment.

Bassett said, with the current shortage of nurses, that she appreciates the work being done at the facility to promote careers in the health field.

“I want the people of this area to know what an incredible resource you have here,” Bassett said about the center. “It’s a resource not only for the Binghamton area and the way of repurposing a historic building, but its a resource to our entire nation.”

Decker College opened its doors early last year with more than 100 enrolled nurses. The facility previously served as the Endicott Johnson Shoe Box Factory.

