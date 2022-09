BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Walk for freedom to bring awareness to the millions of vulnerable people enslaved and at risk of trafficking around the world.

The walk will take place on Oct. 15 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the MLK Promenade in downtown Binghamton. The walk will proceed through downtown in a single file line.

