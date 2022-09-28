You Ask, We Answer: Endicott development, saving the IBM building logo

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- This week on You Ask, We Answer, we’re taking a closer look at development across Endicott.

12 News spoke with Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson about upcoming projects and part of an IBM building’s future.

Mayor Jackson said when it comes to progress in the village, there’s a lot going on.

Projects include the Washington Avenue revitalization and multiple private projects like new hotels, a wine-tasting room, a building for artists and musicians, and an ice rink.

As for some of the old IBM buildings, the ones on North Street and McKinley Avene have been falling apart for some time now, and Jackson said those are to be demolished by the private company known as Phoenix.

However, when it comes to the building on the corner of McKinley Ave with the IBM logo on it, Jackson, along with other community members, said she hopes Phoenix will keep the logo in some way.

“I think they should keep it,” Jackson said. “I know that it’s not an IBM building anymore, but that is kind of a landmark and I’d hate to see that go. That’s what was here first, that’s what built Endicott, and that’s what keeps us going.”

According to Phoenix Senior Vice President Robert Kriewaldt, the company is trying to save the logos by saw-cutting them out during the demolition of the old block and will work with the community to find a long-term home for them.

12 News has reached out to Kriewaldt for comment but has yet to hear back.

In the meantime, Mayor Jackson said the community should reach out to Phoenix and encourage the company to save them.

