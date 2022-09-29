Broome County receives best fiscal score its ever had, according to state comptroller

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar announced Thursday that Broome County received its best fiscal score from New York State.

That’s according to the Fiscal Stress Monitoring Report released by New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. Broome County received a score of 6.3 for the 2021 Fiscal Year.

“I’m extremely proud of the work we’ve done that has earned us the best fiscal score in the history of the county,” said Broome County Executive Jason Garnar. “Working with Chairman Dan Reynolds and the entire legislature, we continue to craft responsible budgets that cut taxes, control spending and limit our short-term borrowing.”

Garnar said Broome County tax-payers deserve to know that their tax dollars are being used wisely.

The 6.3 score resulted in “no designation” of fiscal stress from DiNapoli’s office. Higher scores indicate a higher level of financial stress.

