Chenango County sees 40% increase in Chlamydia, Gonorrhea

NORWICH (WBNG) -- Chenango County is seeing a rise in sexually transmitted infections.

The Chenango County Health Department reported Thursday that is experiencing a 40% increase in cases of Chlamydia and Gonorrhea. 26 new cases of the disease were reported last month. Typically, the health department works with an average of 10 to 12 a month.

The health department said the 26 infections include both men and women who are seeking treatment.

The department describes the diseases below as follows:

Chlamydia is caused by a bacterial infection that enters the body during sexual activity and can lead to infection of the genitals (penis or vagina) or throat. Most of the time Chlamydia is a “silent” infection because it has no symptoms. Both men and women can get it. Chlamydia is spread through unprotected sex with someone who is already infected. It can be easily treated and cured with antibiotics. If left untreated it can cause permanent damage to a woman’s reproductive system. Chlamydia can also cause a potentially fatal ectopic pregnancy (pregnancy that occurs outside the womb). In men, an infection can cause pain and fever. In rare cases, this infection may prevent a man from fathering children.

Gonorrhea is caused by a bacterial infection that infects the mucous membranes of the reproductive tract, including the cervix, uterus, and fallopian tubes in women, and the urethra in women and men. Gonorrhea is spread through unprotected sex with someone who is already infected. A pregnant person can give the infection to their baby during childbirth. Proper treatment can cure gonorrhea if the medication is taken correctly. Although medicine will stop the infection, it will not undo any permanent damage caused by the disease. Untreated gonorrhea can cause serious and permanent health problems such as pelvic inflammatory disease, long term pelvic pain, and infertility in both men and women.

Experts recommend protecting yourself during sex by using condoms, getting tested and get a regular screening ever year if you are at risk.

