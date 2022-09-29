Dante Bertoni - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WBNG) - He lines up the putt, its straight, sinks it.

“It just makes you that much more focused, like alright, now you got to make this. There’s no other option. It’s not like if you miss this putt you’re alright, you have to make it. It makes you focus,” said Union-Endicott junior golfer Dante Bertoni.

“Kinda has a knack for big moments and stuff like that as far as his golfing goes. He’s been like that since he was a seventh grader. He just knows when there’s big moments and always shines through,” said Union-Endicott head coach Matt Morley.

Union-Endicott junior golfer Dante Bertoni has a history of delivering when the pressure is the highest. He has a first place finish at the Section 4 Championships and a top-15 placement in the state title on his resume, and everyone on his team remembers a time when he made the unthinkable look easy.

“I’m trying up there, give him a target, a conservative target, I knew it was close, I knew we had a chance to win. He just looks at me and smiles. He’s like ‘Coach I got this.’ Seventh grader, pipes it right down the middle,” said Morley.

“He hit his ball a little long. It went onto the patio. And Dante being Dante, he could either take a one stroke penalty or he could hit from the patio. He hit from the patio, put it to about ten feet, it was pretty cool,” said Union-Endicott junior golfer Matt Folli.

It’s that level of difficulty that really inspires Dante.

“The tough shots are the best part. It’s almost like when I’m in a tougher position the creativity part comes out and that’s usually when I play the best,” said Bertoni.

He’s able to approach those hard shots in unique ways because of his knowledge of the game. Something that also makes him a great teammate.

“It’s almost like having a caddie on your bag. I can trust him every single shot. I’m like Dante what’re you thinking, what should I do here? And every single time he says something I’m thinking that’s the right shot,” said Union-Endicott senior golfer Dylan Mollo.

Dante has developed that wisdom through repetition as he’s become a regular at the course.

“Right here putting and chipping green. I’m here all the time. Multiple hours. I’m just putting in the work. I’m playing everyday,” said Bertoni.

So when it comes time for the big shot, there’s no doubt it’s going in.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.