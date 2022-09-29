Do we see any rain from Ian’s remnants this weekend?

Tonight: Clear early with more high clouds by morning. Frost likely. Low: 28-37

Friday: Morning frost possible. Partly cloudy. High: 59-64

Friday Night: Overcast. Low: 42-47

Forecast Discussion:

A cold night is on the way tonight with areas of frost expected. A Frost Advisory is in effect for all counties. Lows range in the low 30s to upper 30s. A couple coldest locations could hit the upper 20s if high clouds stay away long enough.

Clouds increase through Friday but we are staying dry. Highs climb into the low 60s.

Saturday and Sunday we’ll be monitoring carefully as moisture from Ian will be working northward from the southeastern US. It still continues to look as if the storm will NOT impact us with any significant rainfall, however, some showers from Ian’s remnants could develop Saturday. The chance of showers is 30% in PA and 20% in NY. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Some of Ian's rain may come close (WBNG)

Early next week looks dry, and, in fact, most of next week looks quiet and dry with highs around 60.

