Frost Advisory for the entire area from 1 AM Friday until 8 AM Friday.

THURSDAY: Early clouds with increasing sunshine. Cool. High 56 (52-58) Wind N 3-8 mph

The lows, fronts and trough are moving out, finally some dry weather. A large body of high pressure will be

moving in. This will give us some sunshine and an extended dry period from Thursday and Friday. Temperatures

will be near or below average.

We’ll have to keep an eye on the remnants of Hurricane Ian. It will give us some clouds, but it won’t be

a big rain maker, but this could give us some showers Saturday.

A mix of sun and clouds for the remainder of the forecast with average temperatures.

