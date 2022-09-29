Hellstead Manor is open to scare the wits out of anyone who dares enter

HALSTEAD, Pa. (WBNG) - Back for it’s 7th year, Hellstead Manor is not for the faint of heart. The Halloween haunt is located just over the state boarder in Hallstead, Pennsylvania, off of I-81. Inside you’ll find horrors beyond your wildest dreams.

The man behind the manor is Eric Lusk. The house built in 1851, belonged to his wife’s grandmother.

“We bought it seven years ago just for this purpose, to turn it into a haunted attraction,” he said.

Prior to becoming Hellstead Manor, the home belonged to a European Ambassador who raised his family on the property. Later it would also be home to a fox farm, used as a convalescent home, and it was even a restaurant.

“It sat abandoned for a while,” Lusk said. “And my wife’s grandmother bought it in 1967.”

Lusk spent 12 and a half years in Los Angeles before moving to the north east. During his time on the west coast he learned the art of special effects. Now that skill is on display for anyone seeking a shriek.

“We kind of play with your head a bit, and kind of make it a little more suspenseful,” Lusk said. “And instead of being entertaining, we’re just scaring you the whole time.”

Hellstead Manor is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays until Oct. 30.

