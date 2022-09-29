High school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores (9-28-22)

(WBNG) - Check out the high school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores from around the Southern Tier on Wednesday, September 28:

Boys’ Soccer:

Chenango Forks - 6, Seton Catholic - 1

Corning - 3, Union-Endicott - 0

Elmira - 0, Vestal - 2

Chenango Valley - 1, Owego - 5

Ithaca - 4, Johnson City - 0

Oneonta - 6, Susquehanna Valley - 2

CV-S/SS - 3, Unatego/Franklin - 1

Girls’ Soccer:

Unadilla Valley - 1, Greene - 2

Bainbridge-Guilford - 0, Oxford - 1

