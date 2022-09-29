High school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores (9-28-22)
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) - Check out the high school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores from around the Southern Tier on Wednesday, September 28:
Boys’ Soccer:
Chenango Forks - 6, Seton Catholic - 1
Corning - 3, Union-Endicott - 0
Elmira - 0, Vestal - 2
Chenango Valley - 1, Owego - 5
Ithaca - 4, Johnson City - 0
Oneonta - 6, Susquehanna Valley - 2
CV-S/SS - 3, Unatego/Franklin - 1
Girls’ Soccer:
Unadilla Valley - 1, Greene - 2
Bainbridge-Guilford - 0, Oxford - 1
