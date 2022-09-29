Hochul announces $150M for arts & culture organizations

(WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul announced that $150 million in capital funding will be available for arts and culture organizations through the New York State Council on the Arts Capital Projects Fund.

The fund has two categories; small and midsized capital improvement grants which can receive up to $2 million and large capital improvement grants which can receive anywhere between $2 and $10 million.

“New York’s arts and cultural organizations strengthen our economic well-being, nourish our diversity and identity, and support our communities,” Governor Hochul said. “This record State funding to NYSCA will allow a wide range of organizations to undertake much-needed improvement projects, so they can continue to provide New Yorkers with enriching cultural experiences and further their role as economic and community anchors.”

The application portal for the opportunities will open on Friday and can be accessed here.

