Kremlin: 4 regions of Ukraine to be folded in Russia Friday

Heavy fighting continued in the Donetsk area, where Russian attacks targeted Toretsk, Sloviansk and several smaller towns. (CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) - The Kremlin says that the four regions of Ukraine that held referendums on joining Russia will be incorporated into the country on Friday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend a ceremony in the Kremlin at which they will be officially folded into Russia.

Peskov told reporters Thursday that the heads of the four regions where the five-day voting wrapped up Tuesday will sign treaties to join Russia during Friday’s ceremony at the Kremlin’s St. George’s Hall. Ukraine and the West have denounced the votes as a sham.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigating deadly Endicott fire
2 stabbed in Chenango County, troopers investigating
Crash splits vehicle into 2 in Delaware County, multiple hurt
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Queer Coffee House
Opening night for Queer Coffee Hour at Broome County Public Library

Latest News

Hurricane Ian's eye made landfall near Cayo Costa a barrier island just west of heavily...
People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida
Police announced that inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera has been captured after he escaped a Las...
Convicted killer who escaped correctional center back in custody
Both chambers of Congress have to pass a funding bill - and the president has to sign it - by a...
Lawmakers rush to pass funding bill, avoid government shutdown
This image released by the Orange County District Attorney's Office shows Hannah Star Esser,...
California woman charged with killing man over cat dispute