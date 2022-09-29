Local funeral home, United Way partner with Greater Good Grocery to match SNAP purchases

(Pixabay)
By Kayla Madison
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home and United Way of Broome County partnered with the Greater Good Grocery to match SNAP purchases in an effort to increase food access.

Funding will be used to match SNAP purchases with vouchers that can be used to purchase any SNAP-eligible products at Greater Good Grocery. The program will run in addition to the Field and Fork Double Up Food Bucks program, which matches the value of SNAP dollars spent on locally grown fruits and vegetables.

This announcement comes Thursday, the day after the store’s monthly “Free Produce Day” was another success. By using the Double Up Food Bucks Program, customers can receive double the produce.

The Greater Good Grocery’s mission is to expand healthy food access to Binghamton’s North Side.

Executive Director of the Broome County Council of Churches Rev., Dr. Joseph Sellepack said the program will provide thousands of additional healthy meals to families in the community.

The program will run until all funding is used.

The Greater Good Grocery is a program of the Broome County Council of Churches.

