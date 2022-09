MAINE (WBNG) -- The 187th Oktoberfest began in Munich on Sept. 17.

But, the Most Holy Rosary Church will offer a version of its own with its 40th Annual Oktoberfest this Saturday in the Town of Maine.

The festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the church on Route 26.

