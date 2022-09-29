SUNY Delhi graduate to compete on Gordon Ramsey’s ‘Hell’s Kitchen’

BINGHAMTON, NY (WBNG) - The season premier of Gordon Ramsey’s ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ kicks off on Fox Thursday night. The competition pits young, up-and-coming chefs against old, more experienced chefs in a battle where the prize is becoming Head Chef at one of Ramsey’s restaurants.

2016 graduate of SUNY Delhi’s Hospitality Management program, Sakari Smithwick is one of the chefs competing.

“The filming was crazy,” Smithwick said over Zoom referring to the celebrity cooking show. “Long hours, long days, but it was definitely worth it. It was a great experience.”

This is the second national cooking competition show Smithwick has participated in. In 2019, he competed and placed second in Food Network’s “Chopped.”

“We are extremely proud of Sakari’s accomplishments,” David Brower, dean of the School of Business and Hospitality Management at SUNY Delhi, said in a recent press release. “He is an impressive young chef who is taking the culinary world by storm while striving to give back to his community and enhance the lives of others. The faculty and I are confident that he is destined for continued success in the years ahead.”

Smithwick agreed that his time at SUNY Delhi has helped him in the progression of his career.

“I think a lot of the experiences I had at SUNY Delhi definitely shaped and molded me to where I am now today,” Smithwick said.

Now at 27-years-old, the Amityville native is building his own business called Noble Promise Studios. It’s a fully black owned project which collaborates “with young creators to showcase their talent in food, music, art, and fashion.”

