Teen suffers serious injuries after crashing into Spencer home

SPENCER, NY (WBNG) -- The Tioga County Sheriff’s Office said one person sustained serious injuries following a crash in Spencer Monday morning.

The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to Ithaca Road around 8 a.m. and found a vehicle that crashed into a house. The driver of the vehicle, a 16-year-old, was taken to Robert Packer Hospital with serious injuries, authorities said.

Personnel from Guthrie Life Flight were on the Candor EMS ambulance when they were taken to the hospital, the sheriff’s office noted.

None of the occupants in the home were seriously injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The Spencer Fire Department, Spencer EMS, Candor EMS, Guthrie EMS, the New York State Department of Transportation and the Tioga County Crash Investigation Unit assisted.

