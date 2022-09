(WBNG) -- Take a self-guided tour around Susquehanna County and visit 22 different artists and learn about their craft! The 26th Annual Artist’s Open House is Oct. 8, 9 and 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The tour features 22 artists at 15 different locations throughout Susquehanna County. for more information, go to the Artist Tour website.

