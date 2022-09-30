Civil Air Patrol hosts cadet program informational meeting

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Civil Air Patrol held an information night this evening at the Greater Binghamton Airport to show new recruits and students what the program is all about.

The program covers many different fields and topics: Aviation, stem, leadership, emergency services, and community service.

Cadets were at the meeting to meet the recruits and show them what they have to look forward to.

12 News spoke with a Cadet Chief Master Sergeant in the Air Patrol about what someone can learn from this experience.

“There are certain things that you just cant teach, they gotta pick it up on their own. I feel like one thing that can be fostered here, not necessarily taught here but fostered is leadership. What i mean by fostered is we don’t necessarily teach the cadets that, you know we certainly have lessons on that but its something that they have to find on their own.”

If you are interested in the program and would like to set up a meeting, you can message the Civil Air Patrol on Facebook, or visit the Greater Binghamton Airport on Thursdays to learn more.

