Emergency crews respond to rollover crash on Main Street in Binghamton

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash near the corner of Main and Emma streets in Binghamton. According to dispatchers, one vehicle had rolled over.

As of 1:15 p.m., a silver SUV had its right passenger window smashed and a white sedan was pulled onto the side of the road. Officers were investing the vehicles.

A 12 News crew at the scene reported an ambulance had left the area, but several Binghamton police and fire vehicles remained at the location.

Traffic is being rerouted to Park Street.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here’s what police say to do to avoid catalytic converter theft
Chenango County sees 40% increase in Chlamydia, Gonorrhea
Teen suffers serious injuries after crashing into Spencer home
Police investigating deadly Endicott fire
In this aerial photo, damaged boats and debris are stacked along the shore in the aftermath of...
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina

Latest News

Senior at Spencer Van-Etten High School dies in crash
Senior at Spencer Van-Etten High School dies in crash
Pet of the Week: Rosy the cat and Rizzo the dog
Pet of the Week: Rosy the cat and Rizzo the dog
Senior at Spencer Van-Etten High School dies in crash
Pet of the Week: Rosy the cat and Rizzo the dog
Pet of the Week: Rosy the cat and Rizzo the dog