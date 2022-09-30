Emergency crews respond to rollover crash on Main Street in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash near the corner of Main and Emma streets in Binghamton. According to dispatchers, one vehicle had rolled over.

As of 1:15 p.m., a silver SUV had its right passenger window smashed and a white sedan was pulled onto the side of the road. Officers were investing the vehicles.

A 12 News crew at the scene reported an ambulance had left the area, but several Binghamton police and fire vehicles remained at the location.

Traffic is being rerouted to Park Street.

