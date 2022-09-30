High school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores (9-29-22)
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) - Check out the high school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores from around the Southern Tier on Thursday, September 29:
Boys’ Soccer:
Binghamton - 2, Johnson City - 1
Bainbridge-Guilford - 1, Greene - 1
Afton/Harpursville - 3, Delhi - 2
Girls’ Soccer:
Vestal - 0, Elmira - 3
Union-Endicott - 0, Corning - 2
Owego - 1, Chenango Valley - 0
Susquehanna Valley - 1, Oneonta - 5
Bainbridge-Guilford - 0, Greene - 2
Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.