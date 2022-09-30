High school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores (9-29-22)

Chenango Valley junior Sophia Ashman (in gray) plays the ball upfield in a high school soccer...
Chenango Valley junior Sophia Ashman (in gray) plays the ball upfield in a high school soccer game.(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) - Check out the high school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores from around the Southern Tier on Thursday, September 29:

Boys’ Soccer:

Binghamton - 2, Johnson City - 1

Bainbridge-Guilford - 1, Greene - 1

Afton/Harpursville - 3, Delhi - 2

Girls’ Soccer:

Vestal - 0, Elmira - 3

Union-Endicott - 0, Corning - 2

Owego - 1, Chenango Valley - 0

Susquehanna Valley - 1, Oneonta - 5

Bainbridge-Guilford - 0, Greene - 2

