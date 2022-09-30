‘JUST’ comments on the return of in person visits at the Broome Correctional Facility

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- On Thursday, Sept. 29 members and supporters of Justice and Unity of The Southern Tier, also known as JUST, gathered outside of the ‘Broome County Sheriffs Department’ to address the return of in person visitations.

Founding member of the organization Bill Martin said following the Supreme Court ruling, in person visitation was set to return to its pre-pandemic visiting schedule on Sept. 5 and despite the judge’s decision, a letter posted at the jail indicates the hours of visitation have been changed from 40 hours a week to 15.

“They’ve reduced it to three days a week, we had people family members mothers come by here at eight thirty expecting to sign up and visit their loved ones their husbands in the jail, the jail visitation room was closed the jail has not been responding to telephone calls they finally posted a notice this morning with restricted hours” said Bill Martin.

Martin said they are ready to take further action against the sheriff’s department.

“We’re expecting again to file a contempt to court filing against Sheriff Harder and the county and the judge again will overrule the sheriff and the county but the pain that people are suffering because of this is incredible” said Bill Martin.

Founding member of the organization Rozann Greco said it is time to put an end to these injustices and will continue to to look forward to more justice and success in the future.

12 News will be contacting the Sheriffs department for a statement.

