Pet of the Week: Rosy the cat and Rizzo the dog

By Julia Laude
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Editor’s note: These animals may or may not still be available for adoption at time of broadcast.

BINGHAMTON, NY (WBNG) - Meet adoptable pets from the Humane Society of Broome County, Rosy the cat, and Rizzo the dog.

The Humane Society’s semi-annual Rummage sale is also on Saturday, Oct. 1.

  • Location: American Legion Post 80 – located at 76 Main Street in Binghamton
  • Drop off day: Friday, September 30, 2022 from 8:00am-6:00pm
  • Rummage Sale Day: Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 8:00am-2:00pm

Only clean, gently used (or new) items in working order will be accepted.

The following items will not be accepted:

  • Books
  • Clothes
  • Exercise Equipment
  • Computer Equipment & T.V.s

