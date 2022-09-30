Pet of the Week: Rosy the cat and Rizzo the dog
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Editor’s note: These animals may or may not still be available for adoption at time of broadcast.
BINGHAMTON, NY (WBNG) - Meet adoptable pets from the Humane Society of Broome County, Rosy the cat, and Rizzo the dog.
The Humane Society’s semi-annual Rummage sale is also on Saturday, Oct. 1.
- Location: American Legion Post 80 – located at 76 Main Street in Binghamton
- Drop off day: Friday, September 30, 2022 from 8:00am-6:00pm
- Rummage Sale Day: Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 8:00am-2:00pm
Only clean, gently used (or new) items in working order will be accepted.
The following items will not be accepted:
- Books
- Clothes
- Exercise Equipment
- Computer Equipment & T.V.s
