Police identify victm of deadly Endicott house fire

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Police Department identified the person killed in a house fire on 100 Taylor Ave. in the village Wednesday morning.

Authorities identified the victim as June Kimble. The Broome County Coroner’s Office determined the cause of death to be smoke inhalation.

Police said the cause of the fire remains under investigation but it has been determined that it’s not criminal or suspicious in nature.

Emergency crews responded to the blaze Wednesday morning and remained at the scene for hours. Arriving crews saw smoke pouring out of the second-floor window.

