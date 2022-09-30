A seasonable Fall day

Frost Advisory for the entire area until 8 AM Friday.

FRIDAY: Early sun, increasing clouds. High 64 (58-66) Wind L&V

We’ll be dry today with some high clouds thickening through the day. Mostly cloudy tonight with seasonable

temperatures.

The clouds are from the remnants of Hurricane Ian. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies Saturday.

It won’t rain all day, but there will be some off and on showers.

We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds for the remainder of the forecast with average temperatures.

