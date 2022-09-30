Senior at Spencer Van-Etten High School dies in crash

SPENCER, NY (WBNG) -- The Spencer-Van Etten School District announced that one of its students died in a crash earlier this week.

In a letter sent home to families, the district announced the death of senior Traviz Allen, who died Wednesday.

“The loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns and questions for our entire school, especially our students,” the letter said.

On Thursday, the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office announced it was investigating a crash involving a 16-year-old. The sheriff’s office said deputies arrived to find a vehicle crashed into a home on Ithaca Road.

Authorities noted that the 16-year-old, Allen, was seriously injured.

The district noted that it will have counselors available for students who are affected by Allen’s death.

“We are saddened by this loss to our school community and will make every effort to assist you and your child,” the district said.

