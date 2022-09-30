Some Saturday showers are possible

Tonight: Cloudy. Chance of a few showers toward morning. Low: 42-47

Saturday: Overcast 40% chance of showers. Higher chances south, lower chances north. High: 57-62

Saturday Night: Cloudy. Chance of a few showers. Low: 45-51

Forecast Discussion:

Quiet weather is expected tonight with cloudy skies and lows in the 40s. A few showers could develop toward morning.

Saturday and Sunday we’ll be monitoring carefully as moisture from Ian will be working northward from the southeastern US. It still continues to look as if the storm will not impact us with any significant rainfall, however, clouds from the upper part of the storm may keep us gray through the weekend. A chance of showers is with us Saturday. South of Binghamton, in PA, the chance of rain is 60-70%, near Binghamton is 30-40% and north of Binghamton is 20-30%.

ALL-DAY RAINFALL NOT EXPECTED (WBNG)

Early next week looks dry, and, in fact, most of next week looks quiet and dry with highs around 60. Some rain may return next Thursday and Friday.

