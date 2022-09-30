UE’s Ty Cobb stadium gets updated look

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Friday, the Union-Endicott Tigers invited residents to celebrate the first home game of the season in their newly renovated football field.

According to the Director of Facilities & Safety Toby Riddleberger, after a year of planning and reconstruction, the Ty Cobb Stadium is back in business just in time for the varsity football game.

The school said say due to damages caused by various weather conditions overtime, it was the moment for a change to show what “tiger pride” is really about.

“After the many years of winters floods and summers, the stadium had become deteriorated to the point where people were tripping on the stairs or it was just an eye sore to look at,” said Riddleberger.

Riddleberger said he is thankful the taxpayers approved this project and he can’t wait for guests to come to witness the upgrades themselves.

