WBNG, Tioga State Bank partner for 6th No Shave November/Cure the Blue Hybrid 5K; details here

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- WBNG and Tioga State Bank are partnering for the sixth No shave November/Cure the Blue Hybrid 5K to bring awareness and raise funds for prostate cancer.

This year, the 5K will be in person at Highland Park in Endwell on Nov. 5 rain or shine. The run/walk will also be held virtually.

The 5K begins at 10 a.m. with a pancake breakfast to follow.

It is $25 to register for both the in-person and virtual 5Ks. You can register by going here.

