12 Sports Overtime: Week 4
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(WBNG) - Check out all the high school football action from Week 4 of the 2022 football season with the 12 Sports Overtime!
Scores:
Walton - 14, Tioga - 54
Corning - 28, Union-Endicott - 53
Windsor - 7, Maine-Endwell - 35
Chenango Forks - 33, Susquehanna Valley - 14
Norwich - 38, Johnson City - 26
Binghamton - 0, Vestal - 41
Owego - 12, Horseheads - 35
Harpursville/Afton - 7, Bainbridge-Guilford - 21
Unatego - 62, Oxford - 20
Unadilla Valley - 6, Greene - 34
Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.