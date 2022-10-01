12 Sports Overtime: Week 4

(WBNG) - Check out all the high school football action from Week 4 of the 2022 football season with the 12 Sports Overtime!

Scores:

Walton - 14, Tioga - 54

Corning - 28, Union-Endicott - 53

Windsor - 7, Maine-Endwell - 35

Chenango Forks - 33, Susquehanna Valley - 14

Norwich - 38, Johnson City - 26

Binghamton - 0, Vestal - 41

Owego - 12, Horseheads - 35

Harpursville/Afton - 7, Bainbridge-Guilford - 21

Unatego - 62, Oxford - 20

Unadilla Valley - 6, Greene - 34

