24-hour drawing marathon happening at Binghamton University

VESTAL (WBNG) - “We are asking our artists to be committed for 24 hours,” said Associate Professor of Art and Design Blazo Kovacevic with Binghamton University. “All this time they will be working on one drawing and will be actual size.”

This week marks the sixth year for the drawing marathon hosted by Binghamton University. Kovacevic is an organizer behind the concept to gather artists under one roof from Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. until Oct. 1 at 10 a.m.

“They applied and then a jury looked into their work and selected just 10,” said Kovacevic.

The application was open to Binghamton University students, locals, and out-of-state visitors. When it comes to the artist pool, one artist made the drive from West Virginia and has been here all six years. He has a past with the university. “I’ve been drawing for pretty much my whole life,” said Troy Richards, a participant and former Binghamton University student. “I just wanted to take art classes for fun when I was here and decided to turn it into a minor. I just really like drawing in this format. So it’s life-size with charcoal, which I really enjoy working in life-size and charcoal is one of my favorite mediums to work with.”

Kovacevic went over the willpower needed from participants to make it to the finish line. “You have that internal struggle with just like a lack of sleep, you’re tired, you’re on your feet all day,” he said. “And then, you know, how to pace yourself creatively.”

Richards went over one of his strategies. “My hand doesn’t start cramping because I know I have so much time and I take it real slow and utilize it,” he said.

When 10 a.m. Saturday rolls around, Kovacevic’s hope is that participants take with them a sense of satisfaction. “I have done it and look what I produce in 24 hours. You know, despite all the odds, I’ve managed,” he said.

Cash prizes will be awarded at the end of the marathon on Saturday, Oct. 1. One artist will receive $1000 as part of the jury prize and another will be awarded $500 as part of the people’s prize. Also, an artist with the most innovative approach to drawing will be given a basket of art supplies.

