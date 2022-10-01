Cornell beats Colgate 34-31 in back-and-forth matchup

Cornell quarterback Jameson Wang (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during his team's win over Colgate.(Jackson Neill/WBNG)
By Jackson Neill
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HAMILTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - Jackson Kennedy nailed a 45-yard field goal with less than two minutes left to give Cornell the 34-31 win over Colgate on Saturday.

Colgate got the scoring started in the first quarter with a 28-yard touchdown run from Michael Brescia to go up 7-0. But the Big Red responded with a Jameson Wang 4-yard touchdown run and a Thomas Glover 62-yard TD reception to go up 14-7. To round out the first half scoring, Colgate got two field goals, and Glover scored another touchdown for Cornell, making it 21-13 heading into the break.

In the second half, Colgate scored off a fumble return touchdown and another field goal to retake the lead 24-21. Cornell then tied it up at 24 with a field goal from Kennedy. Colgate got their last score in the third quarter off a Jaedon Henry 47-yard TD run.

Cornell then ended the game with ten unanswered points to get the win.

Next up for the Big Red, they host Harvard next Friday night at 7 p.m. For Colgate, they have a bye week before traveling to Army on Saturday, October 15th.

