Firefighters respond to large trailer fire in town of Union

UNION (WBNG) -- Endwell Fire and Broome County Fire Investigation responded to a trailer fire in the woods near Harding Avenue in the town of Union.

When fire teams arrived to the scene, the trailer appeared to be abandoned and fully covered in flames.

12 News spoke with Mike Battaglini, the chief at Endwell Fire on the state of the fire when they arrived.

“There were no injuries involved, there was a fully involved tractor trailer in the woods. its probably been there about fifty years or so. we had to stretch a line through the woods to be able to get to it.” said

According to fire officials, the cause of the fire is still currently under investigation.

