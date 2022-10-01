Showers tonight, will Ian impact our Sunday?

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Low: 45-52.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers. High: 53-60.

Sunday Night: Clearing skies. Frost possible. Low: 35-41.

Monday: Clouds early with afternoon sun. High: 60. Low: 38.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High: 61. Low: 40.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. High: 68. Low: 45.

Thursday: Cloudy. High: 69. Low: 48.

Friday: Rain showers and cooler. High: 55. Low: 35.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. High: 52. Low: 34.

Some rain is expected Sunday, but it will be light. (WBNG)

Forecast Discussion:

Some scattered showers are expected as we head into the overnight, with lows falling for most in the mid-to-upper 40s.

We are watching Sunday carefully, as the remains of Ian will be to our south. Right now, it does NOT look like the region will see significant rainfall, but cloudy skies and a few scattered rain showers can’t be ruled out. The chance of rain south of Binghamton is around 40%, and the rest of the region will see around a 30% chance of showers.

Most of next week will remain dry as high pressure builds in, with cloudy skies on most days. Temperatures will rise by mid-week into the upper-60s, before another round of showers arrives on Friday as a cold front swings across the area, dropping temperatures into the low-to-mid 50s heading into the weekend.

