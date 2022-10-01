Vestal Park Rehab and Nursing Center hosts community carnival

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Vestal Park Rehab and Nursing Center hosted its community carnival today in the rear parking lot of their facilities.

Dozens of families came to enjoy attractions like bounce houses, face painting, horse riding, a dunk tank, and even a petting zoo.

This event was not only for the residents of the center, but also for the staff.

12 News spoke with Nicole Caminiti, a nurse manager at Vestal Park about how the staff faced hardships during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve had a couple of events inside, but this is really something great outdoors so people can kind of spread out and have a good time. The residents that are coming out with their families really appreciate seeing everybody have a good time and i think its been great so far.” said Nicole Caminiti.

The seniors at the center were happy to have the chance to engage with the community, too.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.