Vestal Park Rehab and Nursing Center hosts community carnival

Vestal Park Community Circus
Vestal Park Community Circus(Luke Meade)
By Luke Meade
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Vestal Park Rehab and Nursing Center hosted its community carnival today in the rear parking lot of their facilities.

Dozens of families came to enjoy attractions like bounce houses, face painting, horse riding, a dunk tank, and even a petting zoo.

This event was not only for the residents of the center, but also for the staff.

12 News spoke with Nicole Caminiti, a nurse manager at Vestal Park about how the staff faced hardships during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve had a couple of events inside, but this is really something great outdoors so people can kind of spread out and have a good time. The residents that are coming out with their families really appreciate seeing everybody have a good time and i think its been great so far.” said Nicole Caminiti.

The seniors at the center were happy to have the chance to engage with the community, too.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify victim of deadly Endicott house fire
Senior at Spencer Van-Etten High School dies in crash
Here’s what police say to do to avoid catalytic converter theft
Chenango County sees 40% increase in Chlamydia, Gonorrhea
Emergency crews respond to rollover crash on Main Street in Binghamton

Latest News

Union Trailer Fire
Firefighters respond to large trailer fire in town of Union
The marathon is happening inside the Old Champlain Atrium inside room 113.
24-hour drawing marathon happening at Binghamton University
Vestal Police Department celebrates its 75th anniversary; an inside look at the department’s history
Vestal Police Department celebrates its 75th anniversary; an inside look at the department’s history