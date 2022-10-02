Frost Advisory tonight, seasonable temperatures ahead

By Connor Thompson
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold. Frost. Low: 34-40.

Monday: Mostly cloudy and seasonable. High: 54-62.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with possible frost. Low: 36-43.

Tuesday: Partly sunny skies. High: 62.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and milder. High: 69.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. High: 71.

Friday: Cooler with rain showers. High: 54.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. High: 52.

Sunday: Partly sunny. High: 55.

A cool night is ahead
Forecast Discussion:

Frost Advisories go into effect Monday morning at 1 and last until 9 am. Lows will fall into the mid-30s for most.

A quiet weather pattern sets up for most of the week, with clouds early on before sunshine appears for Thursday. Temperatures will climb as well, from the upper-50s and low-60s on Monday and Tuesday, to the upper-60s and low-70s for Wednesday and Thursday.

A cold front moves through Friday, dropping temperatures and giving us a few isolated showers. Cooler conditions will remain as we head into the weekend, but it will remain dry as high pressure moves in overhead.

