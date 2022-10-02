Frost Advisory tonight, seasonable temperatures ahead
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cold. Frost. Low: 34-40.
Monday: Mostly cloudy and seasonable. High: 54-62.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with possible frost. Low: 36-43.
Tuesday: Partly sunny skies. High: 62.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and milder. High: 69.
Thursday: Sun and clouds. High: 71.
Friday: Cooler with rain showers. High: 54.
Saturday: Sun and clouds. High: 52.
Sunday: Partly sunny. High: 55.
Forecast Discussion:
Frost Advisories go into effect Monday morning at 1 and last until 9 am. Lows will fall into the mid-30s for most.
A quiet weather pattern sets up for most of the week, with clouds early on before sunshine appears for Thursday. Temperatures will climb as well, from the upper-50s and low-60s on Monday and Tuesday, to the upper-60s and low-70s for Wednesday and Thursday.
A cold front moves through Friday, dropping temperatures and giving us a few isolated showers. Cooler conditions will remain as we head into the weekend, but it will remain dry as high pressure moves in overhead.
