‘Out Of The Darkness Community Walk’ raises awareness for suicide prevention and mental health

Binghamton (WBNG) - On Saturday, Oct. 1 residents gathered at Otsiningo Park for the “Out Of The Darkness Community Walk”.

The event is a day to remember those lost due to suicide and to help others struggling with mental health.

American Foundation For Suicide Prevention Area Director, Karen Heisig, said the walk is a fundraiser -- but more importantly it is to help raise awareness and to bring the topic out of the darkness.

The walk included honor beads with a variety of colors to represent different connections to the cause.

“There are ten colors in all, and it’s a silent way to recognize who else has a similar loss,” Heisig said. “It’s a way for people to connect with each other and not feel alone.”

Joining the walk were members of Binghamton University’s Men’s Lacrosse team. They walked in solidarity to honor one of their teammates.

“Over the summer we just really wanted to make an event to honor Rob,” said B.U. Lacrosse Player Max Verch. “Really bring the team together and get a sense of brotherhood.”

A strong message was present at the event -- it is important to speak up and take care of your mental health.

“It’s okay not to be okay, and it’s okay to speak out about something if you need to,” Verch said.

Broome-Tioga Chairman of The Out of The Darkness Community Walk, Maggie Henry, shared her view.

“Speak up. It’s okay to talk out loud about your feelings” Henry said. “It’s not good to hold everything in.”

For those struggling, there are resources available. One resource is calling 988, which is the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

