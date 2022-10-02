Syracuse football improves to 5-0 with 59-0 rout of Wagner

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WBNG) - Piling up well over 600 yards of offense, Syracuse football is 5-0 for the first time since 1987 - and just the fifth time since WWII The Orange ran for nearly 400 yards and a 59-0 win over Wagner.

The Orange will now carry their perfect record through the bye week until the team hosts No. 10 NC State on Oct. 15.

Behind 232 ground yards, Sean Tucker zoomed to seventh all-time in Syracuse history with 2,668 career rushing yards scoring three times, bringing his career rushing touchdowns total to 21, tied for 11th most in program history. QB Garrett Shrader threw a perfect game with 17 completions on 17 attempts, covering 238 yards. He accounted for three touchdowns as well, two in the air and one on the ground. His 100-percent completion percentage is a first in program history for any player with 10-or-more attempts.

The Orange did not punt or turn the ball over, the only drives on which Syracuse did not score were the first and second halves ending. The Orange scored touchdowns on their first six possessions of the game. It was the first time since 1998 that a Syracuse team did not punt.

After the Orange jumped out to a 49-0 lead at the break, the teams elected to play 10-minute quarters for the entirety of the second half. It was the first time Syracuse has shut out its opponent since the 2019 season opener.

In addition to Tucker’s stellar day on the ground, backup RB LeQuint Allen ran for 112 yards and a touchdown, breaking off a 90-yard run to become the first Syracuse player to go for a run of at least 90 yards since George Davis went for 95 against Fordham in 1949.

