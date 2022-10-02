WBNG Coats for Kids; donate to a child in need this winter

(WBNG) -- Help a child stay warm this winter with a coat.

WBNG is teaming up with Endwell Family Physicians, Bryant Heating & Air Conditioning, Tioga State Bank and Hatala Orthodontics to collect coats for children in need.

The drive begins Oct. 3 and ends Nov. 4.

If you have a new or gently used coat, you can drop if off at the following locations:

Endwell Family Physicians: 415 Hooper Rd. in Endwell

Bryant Heating & Air Conditioning: 528 Old Front St. in Binghamton

Tioga State Bank: 1430 Upper Front St. in Binghamton 510 Hooper Rd. in Endwell 1250 Vestal Pkwy E. in Vestal

Hatala Orthodontics: 165 Riverside Dr. in Johnson City



