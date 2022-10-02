WBNG Coats for Kids; donate to a child in need this winter
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- Help a child stay warm this winter with a coat.
WBNG is teaming up with Endwell Family Physicians, Bryant Heating & Air Conditioning, Tioga State Bank and Hatala Orthodontics to collect coats for children in need.
The drive begins Oct. 3 and ends Nov. 4.
If you have a new or gently used coat, you can drop if off at the following locations:
- Endwell Family Physicians:
- 415 Hooper Rd. in Endwell
- Bryant Heating & Air Conditioning:
- 528 Old Front St. in Binghamton
- Tioga State Bank:
- 1430 Upper Front St. in Binghamton
- 510 Hooper Rd. in Endwell
- 1250 Vestal Pkwy E. in Vestal
- Hatala Orthodontics:
- 165 Riverside Dr. in Johnson City
