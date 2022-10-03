Binghamton Poetry Project hosting workshops,reading events and more

(WBNG) -- The Binghamton Poetry Project is a literary service program fostering literary engagement and community building by offering free poetry workshops, reading events and publishing opportunities to the public, including “English as a Second Language” learners and at-risk youth through Binghamton Public Schools.

Starting tomorrow the group will be hosting several different writing workshops, which are all free and open to the public.

Adult workshop one: “Dwell on Your Dwellings: Finding Inspiration in Your Surroundings,” will be held on Thursdays at the Mary Wilcox Memorial Library in Whitney Point from 6 to 7 p.m.

Adult workshop two: “Embodying the Romantic: Inspiration and the Writer,” will be held on Tuesdays via Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m.

English as a Second Language Learner’s Poetry Workshop will be Oct. 13 at 11:30 a.m. at the Literacy Volunteers of Brome/Tioga County Building in Binghamton.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.