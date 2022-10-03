Disney blocks programming from Dish TV, Sling TV

Disney is pulling its content from Dish and Sling TV over at rate disagreement.
Disney is pulling its content from Dish and Sling TV over at rate disagreement.(KDVR via CNN Newsource)
By KDVR staff and CNN staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KDVR) - Entertainment giant Disney has blocked its content from being shown on Dish Satellite TV and Sling TV.

That means millions of Americans are without the Disney Channel, ESPN Sports, FX and ABC local stations in seven markets.

Disney said despite months of negotiation, Dish and Sling declined to reach a fair market-based agreement.

On the other side, Dish and Sling claim Disney just walked away from the negotiation table.

The ABC TV markets affected by the blackout include New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston and Fresno.

Disney said it is urging Dish and Sling to continue work on minimizing the service disruption to their customers.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Union Trailer Fire
Firefighters respond to large trailer fire in town of Union
Police identify victim of deadly Endicott house fire
Emergency crews respond to rollover crash on Main Street in Binghamton
Senior at Spencer Van-Etten High School dies in crash
Chenango County sees 40% increase in Chlamydia, Gonorrhea

Latest News

Residents enjoy art and culture during final day of Broome Art Trail
This satellite image taken at 20:20 UTC and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Orlene on...
Hurricane Orlene heads for Mexico’s Pacific coast
FILE - United Airlines is pausing service at the John F. Kennedy International Airport (JKF) in...
United Airlines to pause service at JFK International Airport
The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is heavily damaged in the aftermath of...
Feds vow major aid for Hurricane Ian victims amid rescues