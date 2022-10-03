Local churches and law enforcement team up for ‘Faith & Blue Weekend’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In honor of “National Faith & Blue Weekend,” the Binghamton Police Department and local faith leaders are teaming up to host two community events.

Faith & Blue is the nation’s largest collaborative policing initiative. The purpose of the events are to help build stronger and safer communities by bridging the gap between police and residents.

“Local law enforcement and faith leaders are coming together in a collaborative effort to discuss public safety, mutual respect and build bridges between two great institutions,” said Mayor Jared Kraham.

The events will take place Friday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Oct. 8. The first event will consist of a roundtable discussion between local churches and law enforcement about the issues impacting the community.

“We asked all the local churches and clergy to get questions from their parishioners that they would like to ask the police department,” said Director of Police Recruitment and Community Outreach Chuck Woody. “During that time the chief, the mayor and Senator Akshar will be there to answer some of these questions.”

The roundtable discussion will be held at St. Paul’s Church from 6 to 8 p.m. Senator Fred Akshar said through this discussion, he hopes to work with the community to come up with solutions that will improve our neighborhoods.

“At the end of the day, every community wants to solve problems,” said Senator Akshar. “We are better with respect to solving our problems when we’re doing that together -- regardless of where we’re from, regardless of where we live, regardless of the color of our skin and what we do as a profession.”

Saturday is a family-friendly event and will include child safety seat checks, child ID safety kits, and tours of emergency vehicles. These activities will be held at Recreation Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“We build walls that tend to separate us. So, it’s so good to be able to come together with the police department and the officials here to begin working on bridges that will help bring us together,” said Reverend Henry Ausby of Hands of Hope Ministries.

More information on National Faith & Blue Weekend can be found here.

