Mild by mid-week

Colder temperatures by the weekend
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Frost Advisory for Chenango, Cortland, Otsego and Tompkins Counties until 9 AM.

wbng
wbng(wbng)

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 60 (56-62) Wind NE 5-10 mph

Clouds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian are in the forecast today, and for the next couple days.

Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight.

The clouds continue Tuesday. There will be some partial clearing Tuesday night.

We get sunshine and mild temperatures Wednesday and into Thursday. As a cold front approaches,

we’ll have increasing clouds Thursday.

Changes are coming. A cold front will come through Friday. Not only will this give us clouds and showers,

but it will also give us highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify victim of deadly Endicott house fire
Union Trailer Fire
Firefighters respond to large trailer fire in town of Union
Chenango County sees 40% increase in Chlamydia, Gonorrhea
‘Out Of The Darkness Community Walk’ raises awareness for suicide prevention and mental health
Senior at Spencer Van-Etten High School dies in crash

Latest News

A cool night is ahead
Frost Advisory tonight, seasonable temperatures ahead
Some clouds and showers arrive Sunday
Showers tonight, will Ian impact our Sunday?
ALL-DAY RAINFALL NOT EXPECTED
Some Saturday showers are possible
wbng
A seasonable Fall day