Mild by mid-week

Frost Advisory for Chenango, Cortland, Otsego and Tompkins Counties until 9 AM.

wbng (wbng)

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. High 60 (56-62) Wind NE 5-10 mph

Clouds from the remnants of Hurricane Ian are in the forecast today, and for the next couple days.

Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight.

The clouds continue Tuesday. There will be some partial clearing Tuesday night.

We get sunshine and mild temperatures Wednesday and into Thursday. As a cold front approaches,

we’ll have increasing clouds Thursday.

Changes are coming. A cold front will come through Friday. Not only will this give us clouds and showers,

but it will also give us highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

