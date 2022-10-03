Pennsylvania State Police search for 15-year-old girl

NEWFOUNDLAND, Pa. (WBNG) - The Pennsylvania State Police are searching for a 15-year-old girl.

State Police said that Jillian Dunaway ran away from her mother’s residence at 903 Millcreek Rd. in Newfloundland, Pa. around 10 p.m. on Oct. 1.

Police believe that she is to be with another juvenile male and was aided by an adult with her runaway. Police noted that they believe Dunaway is hiding within the vicinity of the Newfoundland (Wayne County) and Greentown (Pike County) areas.

Dunaway is 5 feet and 2 inches tall, 115 pounds with dark brown wavy hair and blue eyes.

State Police said that she was last seen wearing a brown and maroon hoodie, black sweatpants, black slides and a nose ring in her left nostril. Dunaway may also be carrying a blue purse or backpack.

Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact PSP Honesdale Barracks at (570) 253-7126.

