Residents enjoy art and culture during final day of Broome Art Trail

(WBNG) -- Residents throughout Broome County came out to enjoy the Broome Art Trail.

Sunday was the second and final day of the trail, as it gave artists a platform to display their craft.

“What we have are multiple artists and musicians performing and showing their work throughout the county in 30 locations for this weekend,” said Broome County Arts Council Director of Programs and Marketing, Shawna Stevenson.

The event continues to grow and evolve as the council learns what works for each year’s event.

“We had seven towns participating this year all throughout the county,” Stevenson said. “What that does is provide an opportunity for folks who don’t want to drive all the way to Binghamton. You can stay in your own town or close by and see the local talent there.”

Multiple artists in different locations spoke about their art and what it means for them to have their work be a part of the art trail.

“We get to connect with the community outside of that stodgy gallery setting that some people don’t feel comfortable in,” said Artist Jasmine McAvoy.

Stevenson said planning for next year’s Broome Art Trail will begin soon. Surveys will be sent out to businesses and artists to see how this year’s event went.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.