Schumer: $1B secured for home-energy assistance

(WBNG) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Monday that he secured $1 billion for the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP.

According to Senator Schumer, when funds for the program ran out, 700,000 upstate residents, seniors and families were put at risk of not having proper heating for the winter months.

“We all know Upstate winters can be harsh, and in the last year alone, more than 700,000 Upstate households tapped this critical federal program,” said Senator Schumer. “With supply chains across the globe still rattled by the pandemic and the conflict in Ukraine, our most vulnerable residents will now not have to worry about being frozen out because they can’t afford to touch the thermostat.”

The senator noted that more than 79,000 households in the Southern Tier received home-energy assistance for the 2022 Fiscal Year.

In total, Schumer said more than 700,000 upstate homes have used the assistance.

