State prison sentences man for robbery and illegal firearm possession

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- According to a statement released by the District Attorney’s Office, on Monday, in Broome County Court, Scott Frost, 37 of Windsor, entered a plea of guilty to the felony charge of Robbery in the Third Degree.

Frost admitted that on August 14, 2022, in the Town of Windsor, he forcibly stole a motorcycle from the owner, threatening to shoot him, while on parole for a 2014 burglary in Tioga County.

Frost will be sentenced to 2 to 4 years in New York State prison in December of 2022. Jordann Maroney, 30 of Norwich, entered a plea of guilty to the felony charge of Criminal Possession of a Firearm.

Maroney was in possession of an illegal, unlicensed .22 caliber revolver, as well as cocaine and methamphetamine during a traffic stop in the Town of Barker, on March 8, 2022.

Maroney will be sentenced to 1 to 3 years in New York State prison at a later date.

“Criminal conduct such as these, endanger the law-abiding citizens of our County. Unlike places in our Country, here in Broome County, criminal activity has consequences,” said Michael A. Korchak, Broome County District Attorney.

Both cases were investigated and charged by the Broome County Sheriff’s Office. The cases were prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Anthony J. Frank for the District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.