Stubborn clouds and a few showers left from Ian

By Howard Manges
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Cloudy. Slight chance of a couple passing showers, especially near the NYPA border. Low: 39-47

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a few showers south, 20% near the NYPA border. Lots of dry time is expected. High:52-59

Tuesday Night: Mainly cloudy. Low: 38-45

Forecast Discussion:

The remnant circulation of Ian continues to spill high clouds into our area tonight and could possibly throw a couple periodic showers our way, too. Lows will be in the 40s. More clouds are on the way Tuesday and, just like tonight, some showers are possible from time to time. Highs will be in the low 50s to upper 50s.

Will any showers drift through?
Will any showers drift through?(WBNG)

A ridge of high pressure settles in Wednesday and some sun will return. Sun should stick around through Thursday before giving way to a cold front and rain Friday.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pennsylvania State Police search for 15-year-old girl
Police identify victim of deadly Endicott house fire
Union Trailer Fire
Firefighters respond to large trailer fire in town of Union
Chenango County sees 40% increase in Chlamydia, Gonorrhea
Senior at Spencer Van-Etten High School dies in crash

Latest News

wbng
Mild by mid-week
A cool night is ahead
Frost Advisory tonight, seasonable temperatures ahead
Some clouds and showers arrive Sunday
Showers tonight, will Ian impact our Sunday?
ALL-DAY RAINFALL NOT EXPECTED
Some Saturday showers are possible