Stubborn clouds and a few showers left from Ian

Tonight: Cloudy. Slight chance of a couple passing showers, especially near the NYPA border. Low: 39-47

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of a few showers south, 20% near the NYPA border. Lots of dry time is expected. High:52-59

Tuesday Night: Mainly cloudy. Low: 38-45

Forecast Discussion:

The remnant circulation of Ian continues to spill high clouds into our area tonight and could possibly throw a couple periodic showers our way, too. Lows will be in the 40s. More clouds are on the way Tuesday and, just like tonight, some showers are possible from time to time. Highs will be in the low 50s to upper 50s.

Will any showers drift through? (WBNG)

A ridge of high pressure settles in Wednesday and some sun will return. Sun should stick around through Thursday before giving way to a cold front and rain Friday.

