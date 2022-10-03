SUNY Broome professor exhibits his fathers art on campus

(Kayla Madison)
By Kayla Madison
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DICKINSON (WBNG) -- SUNY Broome Art & Design Professor Hall Groat II is showcasing his father, Renowned American Impressionist, Hall Groat Sr. with a month-long art exhibition in The Gallery at SUNY Broome.

From Oct. 1 to 28, visitors will get to see 11 decades-old original large-scale paintings as well as United Nations First Day Cover designs.

Some of the pieces on display feature impressions of the Erie Canal running through the heart of downtown Syracuse during the early nineteenth century, and the Boston Symphony performing outdoors under the stars at Tanglewood in Lenox, Mass.

The United Nations awarded Groat with the honor of having a series of paintings for their stamp reproduction. The series of ten paintings is in the permanent collections of United Nations Philatelic Museum in Switzerland. The artist has provided autographed UN First Day Covers that the public is welcome to take with them as a gift.

In recent years, Groat has turned his attention to the corporate world with emphasis on banks, churches, brokerage houses, and insurance companies. His work is included in numerous corporate collections throughout the world today.

Professor Hall Groat II believes the gallery space at the college is a gem and should not be forgotten about and encourages families to take the time to see it.

”Definitely an exhibit that is inviting,” said Groat II. “These are beautiful, colorful paintings that really express the beauty we find here in Central New York.”

Groat has dedicated his entire full-time professional career to pursue art for more than forty years.

Below are the days and times the gallery is open to the public:

  • Monday - Thursday: 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Friday: 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Saturday: 1 to 5:00 p.m.
  • Sunday: 3 to 7 p.m.

The Gallery at SUNY Broome is located on the first floor of SUNY Broome’s library.

