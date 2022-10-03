Tioga County Rural Ministry to help families in need this holiday season

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Tioga County Rural Ministry’s holiday food and gift program is now accepting sign-ups.

The program will help Tioga County families in need this holiday season by providing food for both Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Parents can also sign up their children under the age of 18 to receive free clothing gifts, as well as a toy distribution that will be held at the VFW.

“We want people to have a festive holiday, enjoy it with family, have a new clothing gift and a warm meal,” said Assistant Director Rachel Bond. “People can register for Thanksgiving or Christmas food by coming into our office, or by calling 607-687-302.”

The last day to register for the holiday food and gift program is Friday, Oct. 14. Tioga County Rural Ministry is located at 143 North Avenue in Owego.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.